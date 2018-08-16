Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Administrative weaknesses removed, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that his government introduced innovations in governance and removed the administrative weaknesses.

He said that the provincial government gave 34 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improve security in accordance with the needs of modern age and ensure regular monitoring of administrative and security measures. "We sensitised government machinery, depoliticised institutions and held meetings with all the stakeholders, took recommendations and scrutinised those recommendations and implemented the best for the peaceful and successful conduct of election," he maintained.

He said that his government's security plan discouraged the elements posing security challenges and sabotaging the election. An official handout said that the chief minister was talking to the officers of Chief Minister's Secretariat during their farewell meeting with him.

The chief minister appreciated the administrative machinery for backing the caretaker setup in its overall plan for the successful conduct of elections. He added the responsibility for the successful and peaceful election was really a big challenge.

Dost Muhammad Khan said the credit for making the smooth and successful elections in the province went to the administrative machinery that played an active role in the process. He said that he himself monitored the whole process to accomplish his responsibilities in line with the Constitution.

The chief minister said that his government despite its limited mandate tried to give maximum relief to the people. "Every possible step was taken to function the institutions of social services in accordance with their real mandate so that an implementable roadmap could be given to the upcoming elected government," he added.

On the occasion, the officers thanked the chief minister and said that they had learnt new experiences working under the supervision of the chief minister. They also presented a bouquet to the outgoing caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat