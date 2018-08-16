Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said that now they have come to know that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had included the members from the ISI and MI in the JIT formed to probe the Panamagate case.

The CJP on Monday had said that maybe the representatives of ISI and MI were included in the Panamagate JIT to spice up (tarka) the probe.

He was heading a three-member bench comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen that resumed hearing into a suo moto case regarding an investigation into illegal transactions worth billions of rupees conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Anwar Majeed, Chief Executive of Omni Group, in the alleged money laundering case. The FIA took Anwar Majeed along with son Abdul Ghani into custody after the court rejected his plea seeking pre-arrest bail. The FIA arrested both the father and son outside the court premises for their alleged involvement in the Rs36 billion scam with other accused and co-accused.

In pursuance of court's earlier order, Chief Executive Omni Group Anwar Majeed, along with his four sons, appeared before the court. Shahid Hamid, counsel for Anwar Majeed, requested the court for granting his client pre-arrest bail.

The court, however, rejected his bail. The CJP observed that they had neither directed for Anwar Majeed’s arrest nor issued directives for halting his arrest.

The CJP said that it is the prerogative of FIA to take the decision in this regard. Shahid Hamid informed the court that the names of Anwar Majeed and others had been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) due to which they cannot travel at which the Chief Justice asked as to who put the names Anwar Majeed and others on the ECL.

DG FIA Bahir Memon submitted that as per the court order, they had been strained form travelling abroad. Shahid Hamid sought time for his arguments in the matter to which the Chief Justice said they will constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for probing the instant matter adding that if counsel for parties intend to argue, they will be heard accordingly.

On the last hearing, the court had taken a strong exception to non-appearance of Anwar Majeed and had directed him and his sons to ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing.

The court directed that Anwar Majeed should ensure his cooperation with the FIA while joining its investigation team.

The court also turned down Shahid Hamid’s request seeking unfreezing of bank accounts of the Omni Group. On the last hearing, the counsel had requested the court to unfreeze the bank accounts of Omni Group. He had contended that the employees of the Group were facing salary problems, hence the court may open the account till Thursday.

Later, after the court proceedings, the Federal Investigation Agency took Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani into custody outside the court premises but later on took only Anwar Majeed into a vehicle.

Earlier, during the course of proceedings, the court postponed the formation of the Joint Investigation Team till the conclusion of the arguments of counsels for the parties concerned.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by FIA's Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

On Monday, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon had informed the court about some 15 more fake accounts through which transactions of Rs 6 billion were made.

He said that approximately 44 fake accounts had come to the surface to which the Chief Justice inquired from where these billions of rupees came to the fake accounts.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fake accounts, including Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.