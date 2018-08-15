Zardari, Bilawal hoist national flag in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto hoisted the national flag at Zardari House in connection with Independence Day celebrations, according to a press release.

Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rukhsana Bangash, Amer Fida Paracha, Fauzia Habib and Jameel Soomro were also present on the occasion.