China hands over control of PRSS-1 Satellite to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: After the successful tests in the orbit, Pakistan’s first Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) and Pakistan’s indigenous Technology Evaluation Satellite (PakTES-1A) became fully operational on Tuesday. The control of PRSS-1 Satellite was successfully transferred to ground control stations in Pakistan, a statement issued by the Planning Commission here said. The satellites were successfully launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China on July 9, 2018. According to the statement, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk have appreciated the efforts of Suparco engineers and scientists in achieving yet another milestone in the space domain, coinciding this feat with Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day.

The president and the prime minister have also expressed hope that the launching and operationalisation of these satellites will add to the confidence of Pakistan’s space engineers and related technical personnel, and the services rendered by these would be instrumental in improving socio-economic development of the country. Pakistani nation is rightly proud to attain this milestone; entering the League of Nations owning and operating the remote sensing satellites, the statement added.