SBP open house on I-Day

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Service Corporation (BSC), Lahore, celebrated Independence Day with open house activities particularly focusing on completion of 70 years of State Bank of Pakistan for the general public. The pensioners of SBP were specially invited to the occasion to acknowledge their contribution to the progress of SBP as an institution. The open house highlighted the history of SBP by displaying different images and videos.

ngo: It the high time that every Pakistani, regardless of creed, colour, sociology-religious and cultural differences joined hands to contribute his/her fair share to make Pakistan a great country according to the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

This was said by the chairperson of an NGO, Emma John, while addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony on the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan. She said, “Pakistan is our motherland and it’s our duty to join hands across all kinds of socio-political and religious divides for the development and prosperity of our nation.”