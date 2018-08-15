Siraj vows to make country citadel of peace

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the JI would build Pakistan according to the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, and would not spare any sacrifice for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country.

Hoisting the national flag atop JI headquarters at Mansoora to mark the Independence Day in the presence of hundreds of JI workers and members, the JI chief also vowed to make the country citadel of peace and the centre of progress.

He warned Pakistan’s enemies that in spite of the political differences, the nation stood united for the defense of the country. Sirajul Haq said the Islamic system was the only solution to all problems faced by the country. He said that it was due to the incompetence of the rulers that the country was facing problems of illiteracy, lawlessness, unemployment and poverty. Jamiat e Ittehadul Ulema President Maulana Abdul Ma’lik, led prayer for the wellbeing of the country and strength of the Muslim Ummah.

elections: Jamaat-e-Islami ‘s central Shoora, central decision making body, has declared the recent elections as rigged, partial and unfair.

The JI central Shoora termed the whole exercise of elections a major failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Through a resolution, the Shoora meeting, chaired by Senator Sirajul Haq, said the election results showed that the leadership and the candidates of the religious parties were the special target. It said the statements of the American and Indian leaders expressing their pleasure over the religious parties’ defeat in the polls made it clear that the international establishment was also involved in the entire game.

The Shoora said the ECP owed an explanation to the nation why the result transmission system set up for Rs 200 million had failed at the eleventh hour, why the election results were delayed, why more than 1.6 million votes had been rejected, why the difference between the total votes of the winner and the loser in many constituencies was less than the number of rejected votes and why ballot papers duly stamped were being found in the dust bins. It said that in many areas including Islamabad and Malakand division, undue hurdles were created in the way of the MMA candidates.

The JI central body resolved to continue protest and approach every forum against the electoral “rigging.” However, the Shoora said that now was the time of PTI’s test. It promised full support to the government in its every good work. However, it warned of ruthless opposition against every step that promoted evil, vulgarity and immorality.

It vowed to safeguard the Islamic provisions of the constitution and also those relating to the Khatm e Nubuwwat.