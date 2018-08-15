Pakistan’s first remote sensing satellite becomes operational

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) and indigenous Technology Evaluation Satellite (PakTES-1A) have become fully operational, according to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The satellites were successfully launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China on July 9, 2018. The planning, development and reform ministry shared the news on its social media: “After the successful tests in the orbit, the #satellites are fully operational and today, the control of PRSS-1 Satellite has been successfully transferred to Ground Control Stations in #Pakistan!”

The PakTES-1A is a 285-kg satellite equipped with an optical payload commensurate with national needs. It has a design life of three years. With its launch, Pakistan has become one of the few countries to have its own remote sensing satellite in the orbit.

The PakTES-1A, indigenously designed and developed by #SUPARCO’s engineers, is equipped with an optical payload, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Geographical Information System (GIS).

PakTES-1A and PAKSAT-1R will operate at an altitude of 640 km and 610 km, respectively, and would also enable the country in agriculture classification and assessment, urban and rural planning and water resource management.

They will also help in assessing the situation of forestation, rainfall and storage of rainwater. The satellites would help Pakistan end its reliance on commercial satellites for environmental monitoring particularly to address the challenges of floods, drought and water shortage.

In this connection, President Mamnoon Hussain expressed the hope that the launching and operationalisation of these satellites will add to the confidence of our space engineers and related technical personnel.

He also appreciated the efforts of SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists in achieving a yet another milestone in the space domain, coinciding this feat with Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day.