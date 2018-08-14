Student commits suicide in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: A 10 grade student allegedly committed a suicide for unknown reasons in Bhati Machankhel area of the Bannu district on Monday.
The student identified as Inam Khan of Iqra Public High School Chakdadon consumed pills and ended his life.
Later, his body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and after autopsy it was handed over to his family. The police registered the first information report.
BANNU: A 10 grade student allegedly committed a suicide for unknown reasons in Bhati Machankhel area of the Bannu district on Monday.
The student identified as Inam Khan of Iqra Public High School Chakdadon consumed pills and ended his life.
Later, his body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and after autopsy it was handed over to his family. The police registered the first information report.
Comments