Tue August 14, 2018
August 14, 2018

MTWFC annex women’s U-19 Soccer trophy

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Model Town Women Football Club (MTWFC) won the National Under-19 Women Football Championship by defeating Islamabad FA 4-3 in the final played at City School Football Ground.

At the interval the strong outfit MTWFC was leading by 3-1 goals. The match was so contested that Islamabad came from behind fighting and reduced the lead to 2-3 when the rain interrupted the play.

The game was resumed after the rain stopped both the teams availed the penalty kicks awarded to both the teams and the score became 4-3 in favour of MTWFC. The Islamabad FA tried hard to attack the MTFC net but was unable to equalize. Eventually the MTWFC became winners of the National-Under-19 women football Chamionship-18. For winners Javeria scored three goals, while Rameen scored one goal. Three goals were scored by the Islamabad FA. Both the teams gave outstanding performance which the large number of spectators enjoyed. Sardar Naveed Haider Khan was the chief guest who distributed the prizes.

Present on the occasion were Mian Rizwan Ali, President DFA Lahore and Fouzia Rizwan, President, MTWFC. Javeria from MTWEC was declared the best player of the event. On the occasion Mian Rizwan Ali paid special thanks to Syed Faisal Salah Hayat, President, Pakistan Football Federation, for organising Under-19 & 16 National Football Championships 2018 and created special opportunities for the girls to have exposure at the national level competition.

