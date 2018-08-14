Sino-Pak artists to perform at PNCA today

Islamabad: As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and China Shaanxi Yulin Coal Sea Art Group will jointly perform at the grand cultural show at the PNCA Auditorium here today (Tuesday).

PNCA director general Jamal Shah told reporters that the event would begin with the flute performance by maestro Salman Adil, who would present a popular folk tune.

He said the Chinese artists would perform the traditional Yangko dance of Shaanxi province, ‘run dance’, waist drum dance, 'Yangko harvest dance' and 'golden snake dance'.

According to him, Chinese singer Xue Xiang Fei will sing folk songs of Shaanxi. As for the PNCA artists, they will perform Bhangra dance and offer ‘dhole’ performance, instrumental performance ‘Suona Solo’, ‘Loss Sentiment,’ Kalash Valley Dance, Mehrgarh dance, Sindhi Jhoomer dance, Balti dance and Khattak dance.

Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz winning violinist Raees Ahmed will perform popular tunes, while young maestro of Rubab Gulabkhel will perform the popular melody of the mountainous region in accompaniment with tabla.

Vocalist Usman Raees will sing popular Chinese melodies and their Urdu version. The PNCA will also hold a miniature exhibition titled 'Ustad Shagird and Photographic Exhibition on Land, Life and People'. A play 'Panja Shikanja' will also be performed, a satire on the political history of Pakistan, with 60 artists including a Chinese citizen taking part in it.