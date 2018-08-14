MCI employees to go on strike during Eid days

Islamabad: Over 2,000 employees of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) are expected to go on strike during three days of Eidul Azha and will not take part in operation to keep the federal capital clean.

The MCI employees have been under protest for not getting honorarium promised to them for sacrificing their three leaves on the Eidul Azha, last year. According to President of CBA union Shahbab Bokhari, the employees performing duties at sanitation, environment, enforcement and other wings were not ready to participate in the operation.

It has been a practice for the last many years that three-day leaves of employees deputed in sanitation and some other wings are cancelled during three days of Eidul Azha for removal waste of animals from urban areas. For this year, the MCI was planning include rural areas in cleanup operation but strike call from workers would put the MCI hierarchy in big trouble. Meanwhile, an official of MCI when contacted by 'The News' said they have no extra budget to make payments honorarium to employees.