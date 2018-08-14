Exhibition of rare documents and photos inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of rare documents and photos as part of Independence Day celebrations here at Civil Secretariat. The exhibition will continue from 13-16 Aug. Rare and historical documents and photos, mostly related to Pakistan Freedom Movement, have been put on display. The exhibition is organised by Archives and Libraries Wing of Services and General Administration Department.
