MKRMS seminar: Child’s IQ level linked to mother’s health

Lahore: Expectant women should be given healthy food, consisting of zinc, calcium and iron besides yogurt and milk on the daily basis because mother plays a pivotal role in a society. Weak mothers give birth to feeble children. The child’s IQ level will not be up to the mark and height will also be shorter.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar held here on "Healthy Mother, Healthy Pakistan and importance of food during pregnancy” jointly organised by High Noon Laboratories and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Lady Willingdon Hospital’s Head of the Department Dr Arshad Chohan, former head of Department of Services Hospital, Lahore, Dr Saqib Siddique, Professor of Gynae at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Shumaila Ijaz, Professor of Gyanae at Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr Ayesha Malik, Professor of Gynae at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, Dr Seemi Fayyaz and others attended the seminar.

It is unfortunate that girls get married in early age, said Dr Arshad Chohan while addressing the seminar. He said that during pregnancy, 25,000 to 30,000 women lose lives. During pregnancy mothers’ taste for food changes, they make sweet, pickle, cold drinks part of their diet and are attracted towards fried things, he said. Women should avoid eating these things rather they should take care of their diet after three months of pregnancy.

Dr Seemi Fayyaz showed concern that mothers and infants as well are not healthy in the country. Healthy environment plays an important role during pregnancy. Mother should be given proper diet in which zinc, calcium and iron must be included. Deficiency of iron weakens the mother, said Seemi. According to a research, deficiency of iron in 50 percent pregnant women was observed, she shared.

Dr Saqib Siddique said we need to control over population. Pregnant women should be provided yogurt and milk on daily basis. He also said society needs change of attitude and mindset. Women need support of family at this time. Additionally, fruits, vegetables etc must be added to their diet, said Saqib.

Dr Ayesha said that 11 million children are stunted in Pakistan. It would increase if measures are not taken. Because of deficiency of blood, one out of five children dies. Dr Shumail, Azhar Shamas (General Manager Marketing) and others also addressed on the occasion.