Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MKRMS seminar: Child’s IQ level linked to mother’s health

Lahore: Expectant women should be given healthy food, consisting of zinc, calcium and iron besides yogurt and milk on the daily basis because mother plays a pivotal role in a society. Weak mothers give birth to feeble children. The child’s IQ level will not be up to the mark and height will also be shorter.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar held here on "Healthy Mother, Healthy Pakistan and importance of food during pregnancy” jointly organised by High Noon Laboratories and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Lady Willingdon Hospital’s Head of the Department Dr Arshad Chohan, former head of Department of Services Hospital, Lahore, Dr Saqib Siddique, Professor of Gynae at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Shumaila Ijaz, Professor of Gyanae at Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr Ayesha Malik, Professor of Gynae at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, Dr Seemi Fayyaz and others attended the seminar.

It is unfortunate that girls get married in early age, said Dr Arshad Chohan while addressing the seminar. He said that during pregnancy, 25,000 to 30,000 women lose lives. During pregnancy mothers’ taste for food changes, they make sweet, pickle, cold drinks part of their diet and are attracted towards fried things, he said. Women should avoid eating these things rather they should take care of their diet after three months of pregnancy.

Dr Seemi Fayyaz showed concern that mothers and infants as well are not healthy in the country. Healthy environment plays an important role during pregnancy. Mother should be given proper diet in which zinc, calcium and iron must be included. Deficiency of iron weakens the mother, said Seemi. According to a research, deficiency of iron in 50 percent pregnant women was observed, she shared.

Dr Saqib Siddique said we need to control over population. Pregnant women should be provided yogurt and milk on daily basis. He also said society needs change of attitude and mindset. Women need support of family at this time. Additionally, fruits, vegetables etc must be added to their diet, said Saqib.

Dr Ayesha said that 11 million children are stunted in Pakistan. It would increase if measures are not taken. Because of deficiency of blood, one out of five children dies. Dr Shumail, Azhar Shamas (General Manager Marketing) and others also addressed on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'