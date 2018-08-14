Writers, artistes and lawyers both sceptical and hopeful of positive change

With Pakistan celebrates its 71st Independence Day and witnesses the transfer of power to a new elected government, writers, artistes and people from the legal fraternity are both sceptical and hopeful about a positive change in the country.

Some see the formation of the new government as a great opportunity to resolve social and economic problems, but others appear to be pessimistic and say nothing is going to change.

President Arts Council Ahmed Shah said on Monday people must not expect the rulers belonging to the elite class to bring about some great change; instead, they should concentrate on their own contribution to develop the country.

He said the Arts Council had left no stone unturned in promoting the cause of arts, culture and literature. “We are still determined to play our due rule in future too, as the question of progress, development and healthy cultural values needs a lot of work.”

Advocate M Junaid Awan said that “change comes to the mind first. If a human being is ready to make an effort in any walk of life, you can’t stop him and if he is not willing to do anything, all the verbal conversations and lectures become futile.” Awan stated that political leaders had never played a significant role to educate the people; instead, they criticised each other’s plans.

However, novelist and short story writer A Khayyam said the elections had allowed the people to choose their representatives and this factor led to hope for progress and development. He agreed to the suggestion that things would not changed immediately after the formation of the new government, but a good start was expected. He further contended that change in the fate of the nation took some time and working with would culminate in healthy results.

Another noted short story writer, Shahnaz Parveen, agreed with Khayyam, saying one should never give up hope.

Famous singer Zulfiqar Khan and noted poet Ibne Azeem Fatimi both were of the view that the PTI should be allowed to work to achieve the targets it had set before the elections.

Poets and writers Sakhawat Ali Nadir, Advocate Shakeel Ahmed Satti, Irfan Fareedi, Imran Shamshad and Naveed Abbas (Seemaan) said they were quite hopeful about social and economic changes provided the PTI was given an opportunity to work smoothly.

Advocate Abid Hussian said that due to the great role of the paramilitary force, the people of Karachi felt safe and it was necessary to provide an opportunity to the PTI to work. Famous poets and writers Ghulam Ali Wafa, Faheem Islam Ansari, Asghar Khan and Seemi Kiran said that it would be difficult to achieve target of true development and progress due to the worrisome economic conditions prevailing in the country.

Wafa said all the quarters concerned should accept the victory of Imran Khan who was elected by the people of Pakistan, and it was the PTI chief’s right to work freely for the cause of progress and prosperity. Seemi Kiran said the PTI believed in slogans and had not yet taken a single step showing its commitment to change the society in real terms.