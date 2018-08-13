Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

National

AFP
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Farmers in Afghanistan hit by worst drought in decades

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: After his wheat crop failed and wells dried up, Ghulam Abbas sold his animals and joined thousands of other farmers migrating to cities as Afghanistan’s worst drought in living memory ravages the war-torn country.

A huge shortfall in snow and rain across much of the country over the normally wet colder months decimated the winter harvest, threatening the already precarious livelihoods of millions of farmers and sparking warnings of severe food shortages.

Like hundreds of farming families in Charkint village in the normally fertile northern province of Balkh, Abbas, 45, has moved with 11 family members to the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif to find work. “I don´t remember a drought as severe as this year’s,” Abbas, who has been a farmer for more than three decades, said.

“We never had to leave our village or sell our animals because of a drought in the past.” As dry conditions and high temperatures persist, there are growing concerns about the spring and summer crops that will be harvested later this year.

Afghanistan’s 2018 wheat harvest is already expected to be the lowest since at least 2011, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, set up by USAID in 1985.

Faced with an estimated shortfall of 2.5 million tonnes of wheat this year, more than two million people could become “severely food insecure” and would be in “desperate need” of humanitarian assistance in the next six months, the United Nations has warned.

Tens of thousands of sheep and goats have died and many farmers have eaten the seeds for the next planting season, as rivers and wells dry up and pastures turn to dust.

“If the authorities and the international community don’t step up to this challenge now, Afghanistan could face a calamity as we head into the next winter,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan Toby Lanzer told AFP recently.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'