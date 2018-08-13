Mon August 13, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 13, 2018

Pogba tight-lipped over United situation for fear of being fined

LONDON: Paul Pogba added fuel to rumours of his deteriorating relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, saying he could not express himself for fear of being fined.

The 25-year-old — who scored a superb goal in France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup final — was credited with a ‘monster performance’ by Mourinho in United’s opening 2-1 Premier League win over Leicester City on Friday.

However, Pogba — who cost United a then-world record £89 million in 2016 to prise him away from Juventus — is known to be upset by Mourinho’s remarks about his performances at the World Cup compared to those for his club last season.

Mourinho had implied Pogba had flourished under Didier Deschamps at the World Cup because he could not be distracted by his entourage.

“There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined,” Pogba told the British press after the Leicester match in a rare occasion he has stopped to speak with them.

Pogba summed up what it meant for him to be happy and comfortable.“If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best,” said Pogba.“You have to know one thing: a player that gets chosen and is happy, you always feel more comfortable than when he’s not happy. That’s all I say.”

Pogba said there were differences between playing for France and United.“I am the same, but it’s a different team, obviously,” said Pogba.“When you are comfortable or confident and are good in the head, it’s going to be easier.”

