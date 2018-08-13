UC 21

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Opposition leader, Ali Awan assured the residents of Chashma Town, New Sohan resolution of all their problems at the earliest. “The areas of New Sohan falling under UC 21 in Islamabad were neglected in the past, but the incoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will do all it can redressal of the miseries of the residents, majority of whom belonged to the minorities,” he stated this while addressing a ceremony.