Scattered rain forecast for upcountry

LAHORE: Scattered rain was observed in the city on Sunday after which humidity level increased while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over north Balochistan with its trough extending north eastwards while monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country and were likely to continue in the coming days.

They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Hazara divisions, and Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, D.I Khan, Zhob, Faislabad, Sarghodha divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was also recorded in different other cities, including Sialkot, Islamabad, Muree and Kotli. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chillas where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 28°C, minimum 27°C and humidity level in the evening was 70 per cent.