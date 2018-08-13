Mon August 13, 2018
Asim Yasin
August 13, 2018

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the support of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the election of the National Assembly speaker on Wednesday following the oath-taking of MNAs-elect on Monday.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said all political leaders should play their role in parliament, adding that his party would support any legislation that benefitted the country. He said the PTI delegation was told that the PPP will support any legislation that protected the interest of the nation and country.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told newsmen that they had sought the PPP’s support for the election of the National Assembly speaker and asked Khursheed to withdraw his nomination in favour of Asad Qaiser. He said Pakistan was surrounded by problems, which could only be resolved through unity.

Agencies add: Earlier, the PTI delegation met Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and discussed various issues, including the upcoming session of the National Assembly and matters related to the general election.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said it was the vision of Imran Khan to take along the opposition on national issues. “We need unity to overcome the challenges facing the country,” he remarked.

The system will not move ahead if parties would not work together, he said and appreciated the decision of major parties to become a part of parliament. “The decision of Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others to come to parliament is a good gesture,” he said.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan was facing numerous security and economic challenges and the PTI wanted a working relationship with other parties.

He said the PTI wanted to move forward on issues in consultation with other parties. He said the PTI was also willing to hear reservations of the opposition about the general election.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson and former federal minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the discussion with the PTI delegation pertained to the election of the National Assembly speaker.

