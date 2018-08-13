Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Karachi

M. Waqar Bhatti
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘1,000 to 1,200 children diagnosed with cancer every year in Karachi alone’

Every year about 1,000 to 1,200 children develop various types of cancers in Karachi alone; however, early diagnosis and timely treatment can help the children fight the deadly disease.

This was stated by Dr Shamvil Ashraf, executive director of medical services at the Indus Health Network and founder of the Pediatric Oncology Services at The Indus Hospital, at a Childhood Cancer Survivors' Day event organised by the Psycho-Social Department of the hospital on Saturday.

The event takes place annually to highlight the journey of cancer patients, create awareness of childhood cancer among patients and the community, recognise the determination and resolve of their caregivers, express solidarity with families going through the ordeal and to appreciate dedicated medical practitioners, healthcare professionals, volunteers and supporters.

The chief executive officer of The Indus Hospital, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, also addressed the occasion, thanking the donors for their generous support. Patients of the Pediatric Oncology Department, their caregivers, different celebrities, faculty and board members of the hospital attended the event.

Over 50 long-term survivors of childhood cancer, many of whom are accomplished professionals today, also attended the event. One such survivor was Sabica Kulsoom, the host for the evening, heading a finance and audit organisation.

“Now my statement is truly justified that cancer is a blessing for me. It gave me strength to live a happier and more energetic life. I did all this because I think we as cancer survivors are stronger than others," she mentioned in her speech.

The tearjerker of the evening was an activity that highlighted glimpses into the journeys of cancer survivors of all ages with emotional messages such as “I used to be scared of nurses. Now they are my friends”, “Being repeatedly poked and prodded by cannula to find a good vein hurt too much”, “Chemo felt like fire flowing through my veins”, and “I felt as if I was swinging between life and death”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan