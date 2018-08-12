Russia says Ukrainian hunger-striker Sentsov ‘not underweight’

MOSCOW: Russia´s prison service on Saturday claimed that Ukrainian hunger-striker Oleg Sentsov is not underweight, denying a statement by his lawyer that he has lost 30 kilograms in weight.

Sentsov, a 42-year-old filmmaker and Kremlin opponent convicted on terrorism charges, has been on hunger strike in a far northern Russian prison for almost three months, demanding Moscow release Ukrainian political prisoners. The prison service stated in a bulletin on Sentsov´s health on its website that: “As of today he is not seen to be underweight and a worsening in his state of health is not observed.” The statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron raised Sentsov´s situation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday.

Putin promised “to respond and quickly release details on Sentsov´s health,” the French presidency said.

Sentsov´s legal representative, respected rights lawyer Dmitry Dinze, said in a Friday interview that Sentsov is “ready to die” and after visiting him on Tuesday told AFP he had lost 30 kilograms.

The prison service released a statement on Saturday on its website specifically referring to the 30-kilogram weight loss figure, saying “this information does not correspond to reality.” The service said it “is taking all the necessary measures” to maintain Sentsov´s state of health. The prisoner takes nutritional supplements to protect his heart and nervous system, it said.