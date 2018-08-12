Fawad’s plea for medical board rejected

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday turned down an application moved by Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Principal Secretary to ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking directions for constitution of a medical board and restoration of his salary accounts.

The court held that the medical examination of the accused had already been done, therefore, no medical board was required for the purpose. The court , however, adjourned the hearing until August 18 on the plea regarding restoration of the salary account.

NAB officials had arrested Fawad, accusing him of concealing the report of an inquiry committee about the contract from senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa.

According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiyana Iqbal Project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded. The contractor had paid Rs 70 million in advance as mobilization charges. The work was also in progress when the project was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The Lahore NAB summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was arrested.

Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema is on judicial remand after serving 90-day remand in the NAB custody.

Notices: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday issued fresh notices to the caretaker Punjab chief minister, home minister and inspector general of police in a petition moved by PML-N MPA-elect Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan seeking action against police officials for damaging his election office on arrival of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mashood Ahmad Khan, former Punjab education minister, contended in his petition that a police team led by Sherakot station house officer raided his central election office on Bund Road on July 13, damaged it and arrested a number of party workers. In a separate case, a sessions court issued notice to the Nawankot SHO on an application seeking registration of a case against former provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the application saying that Rana Sana Ullah had termed the participation in the Nawaz Sharif welcome rally a religious service.

He said an application was submitted to the Nawankot SHO for registration of a case against Rana Sana but he did not take any action. The judge sought a report from the SHO by Aug 31.