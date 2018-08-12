Barrister Khawar calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Khawar Qureshi (Queen's Counsel), Internationl Law Attorney called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his chambers on Saturday at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, says a press release.

They discussed the issues of mutual and judicial interest. Barrister Khawar Qureshi is representing Pakistan before the International Court of Justice against India in the Kulbhushan Yadav case. Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri, Advocate Supreme Court was also present on the occasion.