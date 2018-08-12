AMI professors move PHC against board of governors

ABBOTTABAD: Senior doctors, including a number of professors of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) here have approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the third consecutive time to seek what they termed as justice.

The PHC circuit bench Abbottabad comprising Justice Arshad Ali stopped the Board of Governors of AMI Abbottabad from taking disciplinary action against the petitioners in light of the new show-cause notices issued to the doctors.

The court provided interim relief to the doctors and stopped the Board of Governors from taking any disciplinary action against them.

The court ruled that the petitioners shall file their reply to the show-cause notices and the respondents after hearing the petitioners may decide whether to take any action against them under the relevant rules.

However, till the next hearing, the Board of Governors shall not pass the final order against the petitioners.

The court stated that this issue cannot be resolved unless the respondents filed their para-wise comments.

It has been alleged that some of the petitioners had retired from service so no disciplinary action could be initiated against them.