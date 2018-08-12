RAPID launches Professional Certification Programme

Islamabad: A two-week Montessori Certification Programme was conducted at Head Office of Roots International Schools by Roots Academy for Professional and Intellectual Development (RAPID), says a press release.

This open enrolment programme was being attended by several participants from various walks of life. The course participants included beginner mentors, experienced mentors, house wives, Explore Ville School mentors and corporate sector employees. The programme was being led by 6 noted Montessori Master trainers.

This course involved cutting-edge theory and innovative content and concepts for presentation and discussion for in depth teacher understanding and subsequent application. Master Trainers were committed to provide a stable foundation in the early years of a child’s development with its exclusively crafted and superior quality Montessori learning material. The course also encompassed the entire Montessori Pedagogical approaches including absorbent mind, prepared environment, role of Montessori Directress, Normalisation, 3 Period Lesson, introduction to sensitive periods, Stages of Development, Deviation & Normality, Exercises of Practical Learning, Sensorial exercises, Language exercises, Math exercises & Culture exercises.

In the closing session of the certificate course Joao Sabido Costa, Chargé d’ Affaires, graced the occasion with his presence. He congratulated the course participants in taking this phenomenal step towards their professional & personal development. Executive Director Roots International Schools, Sara Walid further opinioned that professional development is a life long journey and the paradigm shift from traditional teaching to 21st century teaching strategies incorporating with critical thinking and ICT integration. |