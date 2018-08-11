Sat August 11, 2018
Islamabad

August 11, 2018

NAB determined to make Pakistan corruption free

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review latest progress on the implementation status of the decisions and measures taken by the present management of NAB in order to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB at NAB Headquarter, says a press release.

While addressing the meeting NAB chairman said that NAB determined to make Pakistan corruption free. “NAB’s Accountability for All” Anti-Corruption Strategy proved excellent which will continue across the board. He said that NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow law, SOPs and code of conduct in conduct of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations on merit.

He said that NAB with improved infrastructure and rationalized workload, has prescribed efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as compare to other Anti-Corruption Organisations. The comparative figures from 2017 to 2018 are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. He said that NAB gives top priority to the training of its officers/Prosecutors as training is a continuous process for an efficient workforce capable of delivering the assigned tasks timely.

He said that NAB has established its own indigenous and effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage. He said that successful completion of a pilot project in NAB Rawalpindi, MES has been introduced in NAB Headquarter and all the Regional Bureaus in order to monitor real time performance of individuals as well as the bureau.

