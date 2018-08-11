Navy consolidate lead at Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting

KARACHI: Navy consolidated their lead by winning three more medals in the 2nd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship here at PN Shooting Range on Friday.

In the trap event (under-25) for men and women combined, the gold medal went to Amir from Army, silver was taken by Dr Aman from Navy, and bronze medal was grabbed by Ehtisham of Army.

In the Big Bore Pistol (Pro) event for men, Azeem Ur Rehman of SRA won gold, Ghazanfar Abbas of Nay secured silver, and Hamza Zahid of Army won bronze medal.

In the Big Bore Rifle (without telescopic sight) event for men, Noor-ul-Hassan of Army won gold medal, Shafique Ahmed of BRA took silver, and bronze medal went to Mohsin Nawaz of Punjab.

At the end of the fourth day, Navy topped the medal table with 27 medals (seven gold, twelve silver, and eight bronze). Army advanced to the second position with three gold and two bronze medals.

Punjab trailed on the third position with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.Pakistan Air Force with one gold medal stood fourth. Rangers with one gold medal were fifth. BRA with one silver medal were sixth. Sindh, SSU, and Karachi with one bronze medal each were on the seventh position. ASF have not won any medal.