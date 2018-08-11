Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Efforts afoot to achieve 10m cotton bales target

MULTAN: The fourth meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Group has developed a consensus to consume all resources to accomplish production of 10 million cotton bales with the help of more than 0.9 million farmers trained on modern techniques of cultivation and ruthless crackdown should be initiated against spurious pesticides and adulterated fertilizers.

The meeting was held under the chair of Punjab agriculture secretary Wasif Khurshid here on Friday. The meeting directed the fertiliser controllers and pesticide inspectors to keep vigilant to prevent the spread of adulterated pesticides and fertilisers.

Punjab agriculture secretary Wasif Khurshid said the meeting had decided consuming all resources to achieve the target of 10 million cotton bales in the province. He said the master trainers trained the farmers on most modern techniques of cultivation in cotton growing districts. The master trainers had imparted training to 9,40,113 farmers and also distributed literature among them. The meeting was regularly held to ensure testing of cotton seeds and provision to farmers at maximum level. The staff was recruited in research and pest warning for swift monitoring of crop and district level committees were also formed for healthy growth of cotton. He said free plots of PB ropes were established at 50 acres in 54 tehsils of Punjab likewise the last year. The sex-pheromones trips were installed at union council level in cotton growing districts.

He said the government would hold prize competition this year for giving maximum production. The farmers were provided with spray machines worth Rs140.7 million on subsidised rates. The availability of high quality fertilisers and pesticides was ensured. The government had adopted zero tolerance policy against adulterated pesticide mafia and crackdown would continue against them across the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan