Food safety

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed a fruit juice factory in Chiniot for using rotten fruits to make juice. According to reports, a PFA team raided a juice manufacturing plant in the district and found that rotten and infected guava were being used for making juice. The guava were disposed of immediately and the factory was sealed. On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, in its anti-adulteration drive, sealed 13 food points over unhygienic practices and violation of food safety rules.

The food authority’s teams sealed six food points in Mardan, five in Dera Ismail Khan, one in Bannu and one is Swat. It is pertinent to note here that last month, the PFA also sealed a factory for producing substandard fruit juice and selling it with the name of a popular brand. The PFA’s efforts are appreciable and the government should support this team to make Pakistan pure from such factories that are selling harmful and substandard food items.

Tahir Rafique

Turbat