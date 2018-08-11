Protests in Dhaka

Protests sparked last week in Bangladesh after a speeding bus killed two teenage students. Hundreds of students took to the streets of Dhaka and protested for better road safety rules. In a bid to calm down the protestors, the government promised to make road safety laws harsher. With regards to the quality of public transport system, Pakistan is not better than Bangladesh. Being a regular commuter, I have witnessed a spate of similar situations several times.

Many people have lost their lives because of the carelessness of drivers who are less concerned about the safety of passengers and are more interested in racing with each other to pick more passengers. The higher authorities in Pakistan should take notice of the situation. They must take measures to ensure that all bus drivers comply with road safety rules.

Salman Shah

Peshawar