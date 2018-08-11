Security dynamics

Education is a vital component of human development. Unfortunately, educational institutions in Pakistan have frequently fallen victim to merciless attacks in the past. The burning down of a large number of girls schools in Chilas, Diamer in Gilgit-Baltistan has once again turned the spotlight on this issue. It was a chilling reminder of the Army Public School attack in December 2014. In order to avoid a massacre of this nature, the higher authorities must take effective steps to ensure the security of young people. We must not forget that the youth are our assets and it is our duty to protect them.

Ayesha Mir

Karachi