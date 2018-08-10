Fri August 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

Khattak hails Mehmood’s nomination for CM’s slot

NOWSHERA: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision of nominating Mehmood Khan for the chief minister’s slot and termed the decision ‘highly appropriate.’

Speaking to the media persons in Nowshera, he said that PTI chief Imran Khan had consulted him for nominating Mehmood Khan for the chief minister’s position.

“The PTI chief Imran Khan had multiple times deliberated with me on the issue. I believe Mehmood Khan is the right person for the chief minister’s slot,” Pervez Khattak said.

He added that Imran Khan always takes decisions in the larger interest of the country and province, adding whatever Imran Khan decided for him, he would accept that.

Pervez Khattak termed Mehmood Khan’s nomination for the chief minister slot a historic decision, saying it would help eliminate the sense of deprivation among people of the Malakand division and would bring about prosperity to the region.

He came down hard on the protest demonstrations being staged by the opposition parties over the alleged rigging in the elections.

Pervez Khattak said that united opposition had failed to gather a sufficient number of protesters, which showed their popularity with the masses.

