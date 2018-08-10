Body found

LAHORE: A 65-year-old man was found dead in the Mozang police limits on Thursday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police said the victim later identified as Ghulam Fareed, a resident of Bhimber Azad Kashmir, went conscious while standing outside a bakery on Temple Road. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police quoting the doctors as having said he died of heart attack. Police have been trying to contact the family.