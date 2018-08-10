Challenges greater than any govt ever faced before

Islamabad : The former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalid Iqbal Malik appreciating the plans announced by Imran Khan chairman of PTI for Pakistan’s bright future observed that the challenges before him are far greater than any government has ever faced in the past.

Talking to this correspondent in his office here Thursday, Khalid Iqbal, however, said that Imran has full capabilities to meet his goal and fulfil the dreams of masses who voted him into power in the recent general elections. Under his leadership, the PTI government should set priority to improve the otherwise crumbled economic condition and improve the value of rupee which has dwindled.

To a question, he said that the business community is satisfied that Asad Umar would take over the charge of finance minister. “We are fully aware about the capabilities of Asad to address and handle the complex of financial and economical matters in a better way. He is the right man to solve the challenging economic issues in the capacity of finance minister.

The former president of ICCI was critical in saying that the previous government of PML-N made no policy of bringing in and taking into account the suggestions and feed backs of different stake holders while framing economic policies. “It resulted in a widespread disappointment among masses as well as businessmen with the government. A feeling of detachment was felt by the people and the business community with the previous government due to its wrong policies,” he said.

Similarly, the PML-N government while making agreements on CPEC with China kept the industrialists and manufacturers in dark. As they were not taken into confidence, industrialists and manufacturers ran door to door to create awareness about the upcoming challenges to erupt in business manufacturers once Chinese step in the pitch. Khalid Iqbal, however, welcomed the plan of Asad Umar of presenting the CPEC and LNG agreements before the parliament in order to take transparent decisions on them. This access of agreements including LNG and CPEC besides all other future contracts if brought before the public would certainly increase the credibility of PTI government, the businessman believed.