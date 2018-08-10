Time to tidy up

The garbage problem not only poses a serious threat to public health, but it also has devastating effects on the environment. The improper disposal of waste is the main reason for the outbreak of serious diseases in our society. In addition, waste disposal by incineration has polluted the air with toxic substances, depriving people of clean and fresh air. The government should strictly halt the burning of garbage or at least designate some area where the garbage can be burnt at a proper landfill site.

People shouldn’t be allowed to throw garbage on streets, polluting the cities. The waste collection department should ensure that heaps of garbage are disposed of in an effective manner.

Mahjabeen Zaheer

Karachi