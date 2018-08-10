Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies at 36

SYDNEY: Tributes flowed for Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle Thursday after he lost his battle with cancer, dying aged 36 after halting treatment for leukaemia last week.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” his wife Briony said in a statement. The former US PGA Tour player passed away on Wednesday evening at his home outside Melbourne surrounded by family and friends.

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for,” added his wife.Lyle moved into palliative care on August 1 to see out his final days, saying his body could not “take anymore” after acute myeloid leukaemia returned for a third time.

Lyle, who joined the PGA Tour in 2007, overcame leukaemia as a 17-year-old before suffering a recurrence in 2012. He made his return to professional golf at the Australian Masters in November 2013. But his health deteriorated again in recent months.