Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

SMB
Shah Murad Baig
August 9, 2018

PTI office-bearer quits after poll defeat in Chitral

CHITRAL: Shahzada Amanur Rahman has resigned as vice-president of Chitral chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), due to the defeat of the party in the general election of 2018 on both the seats of provincial and national assembly from the district but vowed to continue work as a worker to strengthen the party.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that he wanted to see Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan and he was happy that the party had got a landslide victory in the July 25 elections.

“We hope to win both the seats of NA-1 and PK-1 in Chitral but unfortunately the PTI lost both the seats for which I am extremely saddened and heartbroken especially because of the fact that I didn’t take part in the campaigning as I was extremely occupied in personal commitments. For this reason I hereby announce that I am resigning from my position in the party as vice-president Chitral. I will stay with the party as a worker. I also acknowledge and praise the political workers and all members of PTI in Chitral who gave a very tough time to all the rival parties during the elections and secured second place for our candidates,” he added.

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

