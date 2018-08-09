Bhootani discusses importance of Gwadar with Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Independent MNA-elect from Lasbela-Gwadar constituency (NA-272) Muhammad Aslam Bhootani met Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here on Wednesday and discussed CPEC with reference to development of his constituency. The ambassador assured Bhootani that Gwadar had special significance in CPEC and also held out an assurance to the lawmaker-elect that jetty at Pasni would also be revived. Bhootani was confident that CPEC would give new dimensions to the deep-rooted and time-tested relations between Pakistan and China.