Tyres of PIA plane with 395 pilgrims on board burst

LAHORE: A PIA pilot averted a major disaster on Wednesday by successfully halting a Boeing 777 carrying 395 pilgrims after four of its tyres burst while taxing. The Jeddah-bound PK-2057 from Lahore with the pilgrims on board was taxing when the accident happened. The left engine also failed owing to some technical issue. All on board the plane remained safe and were evacuated immediately. Talking to The News, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said: “We are feeling very sorry for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Around 310 passengers have reached Jeddah by the next flight and 80 more will reach there by night. This accident is very unfortunate, as our Hajj Operation is going on and over 150 flights carrying more than 40,000 passengers have reached their destinations safely.”