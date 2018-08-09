Last Solar Eclipse of 2018 on 11th

Islamabad : Third and last solar eclipse of the current year will be on August 11. It will not be witnessed in Pakistan.

According to astronomers, third and last solar eclipse of 2018 will be on Saturday, August 11, which can be witnessed in other continent, except for Pakistan.

Solar eclipse will start at 01:02 pm PST. While, it will end at 04:21 pm PST, Private news channel reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, previously two solar eclipse and two lunar eclipse have been witnessed in 2018. Earlier, on July 27, second and last lunar eclipse of 2018 was experienced in many countries including Pakistan.

Over 100 minutes long, it was the longest eclipse of the century. According to Director of Met department, eclipse began at 10:28 pm.