Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Serena lit up green and white

Islamabad : All Serena hotels in the country have been lit up green and white as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Besides exterior lighting, the Serena hotels have also put up photo walls in the lobby until August 14 displaying the images of the journey to independence, said organisers.

They said photographers from across the country are contributing to the ongoing photography contest ‘Discover Pakistan’ whose winners will be announced on August 14.

The organisers said the photographs depicted the many varied faces of Pakistan and the immense diversity of terrain, heritage and culture the country was blessed with.

They said the celebrations would end in a flag hoisting ceremony at each hotel, while the winners of the Serena Sarangi Star Competition, Ans Rehmani and Yoon Band would perform in Islamabad and Swat Serena hotels respectively on August 14.

Comments

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

