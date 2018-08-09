Serena lit up green and white

Islamabad : All Serena hotels in the country have been lit up green and white as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Besides exterior lighting, the Serena hotels have also put up photo walls in the lobby until August 14 displaying the images of the journey to independence, said organisers.

They said photographers from across the country are contributing to the ongoing photography contest ‘Discover Pakistan’ whose winners will be announced on August 14.

The organisers said the photographs depicted the many varied faces of Pakistan and the immense diversity of terrain, heritage and culture the country was blessed with.

They said the celebrations would end in a flag hoisting ceremony at each hotel, while the winners of the Serena Sarangi Star Competition, Ans Rehmani and Yoon Band would perform in Islamabad and Swat Serena hotels respectively on August 14.