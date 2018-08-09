Ombudsman seeks report from Lesco on inflated bill

LAHORE:The federal ombudsman on Wednesday sought a report from Lesco administration on a complaint against Lesco officials for allegedly issuing inflated bill to a consumer and demanding bribe from him.

The complainant, Muhammad Sharif Bhatti, a resident of Chauhan Park, filed the complaint before the federal ombudsman, contending that the officials of Lesco Sandah sub-division sent him an electricity bill of Rs 52,325 for only 131 units. He said when he reached the Lesco office, a lineman named Mukarram demanded bribe from him for correction of the bill.

He said that when he contacted SDO Tanveer Ahmad in this regard, he refused to listen to him saying that it was a matter between him (Sharif Bhatti) and the lineman. The complainant requested the ombudsman to take action against the alleged corrupt officials and order Lesco to correction his electricity bill.