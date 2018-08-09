Minister calls on CM

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Social Welfare Faisal Mushtaq called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari at his office here on Wednesday.

Dr Hasan said that failure in the enforcement of human rights results in the disintegration of human societies. He said all the citizens have equal rights according to the constitution of Pakistan and the state was responsible for protecting the fundamental rights of all.

The CM said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has given the message of humanity for all the mankind. The religion of Islam is the torchbearer of human rights and teaches peaceful coexistence and equality to the people.

Tolerance, mutual respect and complete protection of human rights are symbols of an Islamic society. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also stressed for equal rights for the minorities, Hasan said.

Hasan expressed satisfaction that minorities were playing an important role in the progress of the country and reiterated that government was committed for the protection of the minorities. “Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour and we as a nation should work collectively for the development of the country,” Hasan added.