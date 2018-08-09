PHF pays dues to players, officials

KARACHI: The daily allowances and other dues of Pakistan players and officials have been paid, PHF sources informed ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar had assured the players a few days ago that their dues would be cleared before their departure for Asian Games. A PHF finance department official told this scribe that daily allowances and other dues had been transferred to the accounts of the players and officials on Wednesday.

It was learnt that PHF president Khokhar arranged funds through his personal contacts to keep his promise to the players and officials he made after the players had threatened to boycott Asian Games.

The caretaker government has stopped the Rs200 million grant of PHF, due to which PHF is facing acute shortage of funds. The team is likely to depart on August 12 for participation in Asian Games.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2. Talking to this correspondent, Khokhar said: “Thanks God, I was able to make the arrangements of the payment of the daily allowances and other dues of the players and officials before the Asian Games.

“Now that the players and officials have got their dues, they must continue their training till the departure and give their 100 percent so that Pakistan may win the gold medal there and gain direct qualification for the Olympics 2020,” he added.

The PHF president said that the Green-shirts and team management should realize the dream of the entire nation and regain the country’s lost prestige in the game. Meanwhile, it was learnt that PHF president and secretary would reach Karachi on Thursday (today) and meet the players and officials at Dr Shah-Islahuddin academy. They will inform the players about the payment of their dues and motivate them for the coming event.