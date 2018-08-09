Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF pays dues to players, officials

KARACHI: The daily allowances and other dues of Pakistan players and officials have been paid, PHF sources informed ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar had assured the players a few days ago that their dues would be cleared before their departure for Asian Games. A PHF finance department official told this scribe that daily allowances and other dues had been transferred to the accounts of the players and officials on Wednesday.

It was learnt that PHF president Khokhar arranged funds through his personal contacts to keep his promise to the players and officials he made after the players had threatened to boycott Asian Games.

The caretaker government has stopped the Rs200 million grant of PHF, due to which PHF is facing acute shortage of funds. The team is likely to depart on August 12 for participation in Asian Games.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2. Talking to this correspondent, Khokhar said: “Thanks God, I was able to make the arrangements of the payment of the daily allowances and other dues of the players and officials before the Asian Games.

“Now that the players and officials have got their dues, they must continue their training till the departure and give their 100 percent so that Pakistan may win the gold medal there and gain direct qualification for the Olympics 2020,” he added.

The PHF president said that the Green-shirts and team management should realize the dream of the entire nation and regain the country’s lost prestige in the game. Meanwhile, it was learnt that PHF president and secretary would reach Karachi on Thursday (today) and meet the players and officials at Dr Shah-Islahuddin academy. They will inform the players about the payment of their dues and motivate them for the coming event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening