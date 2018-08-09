Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

World

AFP
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Belarus detains more journalists

MINSK: Belarus on Wednesday detained at least six more journalists in Minsk including a freelance correspondent for Deutsche Welle in an ongoing crackdown on independent media, ostensibly over unauthorised access to a state news agency.

The ex-Soviet country led by strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday had detained at least four journalists from two popular news sites, accusing them of "unauthorised access to computer information for reasons of personal gain."

The Council of Europe and Reporters Without Borders on Tuesday expressed concern at the detentions, while the Belarusian foreign ministry said they had "nothing to do with issues of press freedom."

Belarus’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had detained Paulyuk Bykowski, a Belarusian journalist who works for Deutsche Welle, Germany’s public international broadcaster, after raiding his home.

Bykowksi’s wife Volha Bykowskaja told Deutsche Welle that investigators seized all their computers and devices and bank cards. The Investigative Committee also said it had detained journalist Alexei Zhukov from Belarusians and the Market business weekly.

Earlier on Wednesday the editor-in-chief of Realt.by property news website Uladizlau Kuletski told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that investigators were raiding its offices and seizing computers and had detained him and three other journalists. State news agency BelTA has accused the journalists of failing to pay subscription fees, with officials saying its "business reputation was harmed."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening