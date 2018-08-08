AIOU to hold ‘Mili Naghma’ contest tomorrow

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold speech, ‘Milli Naghama’ and ‘Bait-Bazi’ competitions here at its main Campus on Thursday in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi.

Students of AIOU and the local colleges have been invited to participate in the event. The winners of the completions will be awarded cash prizes. A group of students will perform a tableau to highlight the message of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of the country.

Arrangements to hold the event were discussed here at a meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The VC said that such activity will help to motivate the young generation to understand and follow the spirit and objectives of independent homeland.