School extension inaugurated

LAHORE: Renowned lawyer, philanthropist and member of Beaconhouse National University (BNU) Board of Governors, Dr Parvez Hassan inaugurated the construction work of the extension block of Razia Hassan School of Architecture at BNU here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, members of the BoG, including Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Mueen Afzal, Vice-Chancellor Shahid Hafiz Kardar and members of university management were also present at the groundbreaking and first bricklaying ceremony.

The four–storey extension block, designed by Nayyar Ali Dada Associates, will be spread over a covered area of 25,348sq.ft. and shall include studio spaces and faculty offices. It is important to note that the BNU School of Architecture is named after late Mrs Razia Hassan, Dr Parvez Hassan’s mother.