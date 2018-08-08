Students protest Bannu board results

BANNU: Expressing dismay at the recent intermediate result of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bannu, the Muttahida Talaba Mahaz (MTM) activists on Tuesday recorded protest over the alleged favouritism carried out during the paper grading and depriving them of their rightful grades. The protestors gathered at the Bannu-Kohat road and blocked the main highway by placing burning tyres on it. Speaking on the occasion, MTM leaders Abdul Samad Khan Baghi, Kamran, Atif Khan Mundan, Engr Pir Asad Bacha and others alleged that board administration had awarded them low marks just to mint money through re-checking and supplementary examination fees. They feared that low marks and failed subjects might ruin their future as majority of them had already applied for the engineering and medical colleges’ entry tests. The Controller of Examinations Haidar Zaman held negotiations with the students. The students demanded re-checking of failed and low-graded papers through senior professors and re-evaluation of chemistry and physics practical examination of the Government Postgraduate College.Zaman assured the protestors that their reservations over paper grading would be addressed.