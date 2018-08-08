Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Students protest Bannu board results

BANNU: Expressing dismay at the recent intermediate result of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bannu, the Muttahida Talaba Mahaz (MTM) activists on Tuesday recorded protest over the alleged favouritism carried out during the paper grading and depriving them of their rightful grades. The protestors gathered at the Bannu-Kohat road and blocked the main highway by placing burning tyres on it. Speaking on the occasion, MTM leaders Abdul Samad Khan Baghi, Kamran, Atif Khan Mundan, Engr Pir Asad Bacha and others alleged that board administration had awarded them low marks just to mint money through re-checking and supplementary examination fees. They feared that low marks and failed subjects might ruin their future as majority of them had already applied for the engineering and medical colleges’ entry tests. The Controller of Examinations Haidar Zaman held negotiations with the students. The students demanded re-checking of failed and low-graded papers through senior professors and re-evaluation of chemistry and physics practical examination of the Government Postgraduate College.Zaman assured the protestors that their reservations over paper grading would be addressed.

