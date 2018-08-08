Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

SHC benches stay results of four constituencies

SUKKUR: The different benches of the SHC stayed the election results of four constituencies (PS-21 Ghotki, PS-84 Dadu, NA-196 Jacoabad, NA-215 Sanghar I) on Tuesday and directed all the parties to appear on next date for detailed hearing.

The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench at Sukkur here withheld the poll result of PS-21 Ghotki following a petition by MMA candidate Jam Saifullah Dharaijo who had challenged the election victory of his rival PPP’s candidate Raja Khan Mahar.

The MMA’s candidate alleged that the PPP’s candidate had won the election through rigging. While demanding to hold a recounting Dharejo submitted that the form no 45 does not bear signatures of the returning and presiding officers to authenticate the results.

In their order, Justice Muhammed Shafi Siddiqi and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio ordered the ECP not to notify the result and summoned ECP, RO and the PPP candidate on August 21st.

Similarly, the double bench of the SHC Larkana comprising Justice Zaffar Ahmed Rajpout and Justice Irshad Ali Shah also ordered the ECP to not declare the election results of the NA-196 Jacoabad of the PTI candidate Muhammed Mian Soomro on the petition of PPP Candidate Aijaz Jakhrani. The SHC bench has summoned all the parties on Friday August. 10th.

In a similar case the SHC Circuit Bench Larkana ordered the ECP to not notify the winning PPP candidate Fayaz Butt of PS-84 Dadu following an election dispute petition by PTI’s candidate Sadaqat Jatoi. The SHC bench has now summoned all the parties in the case on Friday for detailed hearing.

In yet another petition, the GDA’s candidate Khuda Baksh Rajar has challenged the election results of NA-215 Sanghar I in the Hyderabad Bench of the High Court. The bench comprising Justice Aziz-ur- Rehman and Justice Muhammed Saleem Jessar while entertaining the petition directed the ECP not to notify the victory of the PPP candidate Naveed Deero and summoned all the parties for hearing.

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

