SHC benches stay results of four constituencies

SUKKUR: The different benches of the SHC stayed the election results of four constituencies (PS-21 Ghotki, PS-84 Dadu, NA-196 Jacoabad, NA-215 Sanghar I) on Tuesday and directed all the parties to appear on next date for detailed hearing.

The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench at Sukkur here withheld the poll result of PS-21 Ghotki following a petition by MMA candidate Jam Saifullah Dharaijo who had challenged the election victory of his rival PPP’s candidate Raja Khan Mahar.

The MMA’s candidate alleged that the PPP’s candidate had won the election through rigging. While demanding to hold a recounting Dharejo submitted that the form no 45 does not bear signatures of the returning and presiding officers to authenticate the results.

In their order, Justice Muhammed Shafi Siddiqi and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio ordered the ECP not to notify the result and summoned ECP, RO and the PPP candidate on August 21st.

Similarly, the double bench of the SHC Larkana comprising Justice Zaffar Ahmed Rajpout and Justice Irshad Ali Shah also ordered the ECP to not declare the election results of the NA-196 Jacoabad of the PTI candidate Muhammed Mian Soomro on the petition of PPP Candidate Aijaz Jakhrani. The SHC bench has summoned all the parties on Friday August. 10th.

In a similar case the SHC Circuit Bench Larkana ordered the ECP to not notify the winning PPP candidate Fayaz Butt of PS-84 Dadu following an election dispute petition by PTI’s candidate Sadaqat Jatoi. The SHC bench has now summoned all the parties in the case on Friday for detailed hearing.

In yet another petition, the GDA’s candidate Khuda Baksh Rajar has challenged the election results of NA-215 Sanghar I in the Hyderabad Bench of the High Court. The bench comprising Justice Aziz-ur- Rehman and Justice Muhammed Saleem Jessar while entertaining the petition directed the ECP not to notify the victory of the PPP candidate Naveed Deero and summoned all the parties for hearing.