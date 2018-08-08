Navy win seven medals at Parvez Abbasi Open

KARACHI: Navy won seven medals on the opening day of the 2nd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship here at PN Shooting Range on Tuesday.

Navy won one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, while Army and Pakistan Air Force won one gold medal each. In the Air Pistol event for women, Navy dominated by winning all three medals. Lubna Amin won gold, Mehwish Farhan silver, and Kinza Shabbir bronze.

In Air Rifle event for men, M Farooq of PAF won gold, while Navy’s Ghufran Adil and Zeeshan-ul-Shakir won silver and bronze medals, respectively. In skeet under-25 event for men and women, Shahnoor of Army won gold and Wajahat and Shahzad of Navy won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The six-day tournament has gathered shooters from across the country to compete in events of Air Pistol, Air Rifle, Big Bore Pistol, Big Bore Rifle, Skeet Olympic, Trap Olympic and .22 Sight Rifle.A total of 27 events will be played: 15 ISSF events and seven local events.

The annual event is held to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the founding secretary of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP). More than 400 shooters from across the country are participating in the competition.